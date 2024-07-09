Our demand is towards the government, not the court: Protesters

The demand of the anti-quota protesters is towards the executive branch of the government not the court, coordinators of movement said today (9 July).

"As our demand is in view of all grades of government jobs, the matter does not fall within the purview of the ongoing court case. For this reason, we will applaud if the process of meeting our demands is started by forming a commission," said Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the anti-quota movement.

Speaking at a press conference in front of Dhaka University Central Library this afternoon, he said, "Our movement is not to cancel the quota system but to reform it in accordance with reality. A 5% quota in government jobs for persons with disabilities, minorities and children of freedom fighters is reasonable.

"We are not opposing the freedom fighter quota. We believe that the quota for grandsons of freedom fighters and the dependent quota are unreasonable."

Meanwhile, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said the court is the appropriate place to resolve the ongoing crisis over the quota system in government jobs as street movements cannot give any solution to this.

"This is a matter of the court. There would be no solution to this through street movement. It could result in contempt of court. That is why, court is the appropriate place to resolve the crisis over quota," he said while talking to reporters at the ministry this noon.

Speaking at the press conference, Nahid Islam, another coordinator of the movement, said, "Our movement is not in the context of the court. Therefore, the Bangla Blockade programme will continue from 10am till sunset tomorrow [Wednesday]."

He said students will gather at the DU Central Library from 10am. Later, the blockade will continue at all the intersections of the capital including Shahbagh.

"Our blockade programme will include roads and railways. We call upon all the students, parents and the public to participate in the programme," Nahid added.