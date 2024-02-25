Orion Pharma MD wishes to open new avenue in Bangladesh-Dominica relation

Zareen Karim, the managing director of Orion Pharma Limited and the Chairman of The Business Standard newspaper, received the appointment letter from Foreign Ministry's Chief of Protocol officer, Nayem Uddin Ahmed, at State Guest House Meghna on Sunday (25 February). Photo: Rajib Dhar

A new avenue of relation between Bangladesh and the Commonwealth of Dominica, an island country in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, has been initiated by Zareen Karim, the managing director of Orion Group and the chairman of Horizon Media and Publication Ltd.

Zareen Karim has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of the Commonwealth of Dominica in Bangladesh by the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A letter in this regard was handed over to Zareen by the ministry's Chief of Protocol Officer, Nayem Uddin Ahmed, at the State Guest House Meghna.

Expressing gratitude, Zareen Karim told The Business Standard, "I am honoured and blessed for being the Honorary Consul and look forward to working together with the Commonwealth of Dominica to expand and promote Bangladesh at different levels."

She stressed the significance of this collaboration, saying, "This marks the dawn of a new era in the relationship between the two countries. My primary target is to expand business and tourism."

Her responsibilities include representing the Commonwealth of Dominica on all consulate and diplomatic matters, exploring trade and business opportunities between Bangladesh and Dominica, and fostering cultural, business, and tourism exchanges between the two nations.

Speaking of the journey towards this collaboration, Zareen Karim said, "Nearly two years ago, the Commonwealth of Dominica offered me the position of their Bangladeshi Consulate. In line with that, we applied to the Government of Bangladesh.

"Though it took some time to obtain various clearances from the Bangladeshi government, today we have received the NOC from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

The Commonwealth of Dominica is renowned for its lush rainforests, volcanic landscapes, and unique culture. It presents a myriad of opportunities for collaboration, especially in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and power generation.

The majority of the population is of African descent, with smaller groups of European and Carib Amerindian heritage.

The island's economy is based on tourism, agriculture, and light manufacturing. Tourism is the main source of income, with visitors attracted to the island's natural beauty and outdoor activities. Agriculture is also important, with bananas, citrus fruits, and coconuts being the main crops.

Zareen Karim is a highly experienced leader with a successful track record of brand management, product innovations, and corporate communication. She has a proven capability of contributing values in both family and business areas. She is aware of her traits, rights, and also the work situations. Her skills in facing challenges and opportunities enabled the Group to grow rapidly.

Zareen Karim is the managing director of Orion Pharma Limited, and also the director of Orion Infusion Limited and Orion Footwear Limited. Besides, she is the chairperson of Horizon Media and Publication Ltd.