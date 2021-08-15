Orion Group feeds destitute people marking National Mourning Day

The Orion Group has distributed food among around 1,500 destitute people at different places in the capital, marking the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

Orion Group Director Arjuda Karim inaugurated the programme beside the toll collection booth of ​​Mayor Hanif Flyover on Chattogram Road on Sunday.

At the event, Arjuda Karim said, "No one else will ever come with the title Bangabandhu. We love him so much; we respect him deeply."

She said, "Our Bangabandhu earned his title with dedicated leadership and indomitable courage. Such a leader will never come again. He is in our heart."

Arjuda Karim said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is carrying the legacy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The country is moving forward under her worthy leadership, and economic development is taking place.

"Every step of Bangabandhu's worthy daughter Sheikh Hasina is instructive. We want to move forward under her leadership. She loves the Bangali nation with all her heart. We will follow her every step," she said.

Orion Group Directors Zareen Karim and Mehadi Hasan along with senior officials of the group were present at the food distribution event.