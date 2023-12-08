Ora Saat Jon: An Epic Tale of Liberation War Heroism screened in Chattogram

In a poignant tribute to the heroes of the Great Liberation War, the critically acclaimed film 'Ora Saat Jon' was officially screened in the port city of Chattogram on Thursday (7 December).

The screening, held at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, marked a significant event during the month of victory, resonating with the spirit of Bangladesh's independence.

Produced by Khizir Hayat Khan, "Ora Saat Jon" narrates the valiant stories of seven freedom fighters hailing from diverse professions. The film focuses on a daring mission to rescue an Indian female doctor, Aparna Sen, who was providing crucial medical services to injured freedom fighters during the war.

The event drew a diverse audience, including freedom fighters, businessmen, doctors, journalists, lawyers, theater workers, poets, and writers, reflecting the widespread appreciation for the film's portrayal of the historic struggle for independence.

Khizir Hayat Khan, the director of "Ora Saat Jan," delivered a welcome address at the programme's commencement. The event featured the participation of other artists who played key roles in the film, adding to the atmosphere of celebration and remembrance.

The cast of "Ora Saat Jon" includes Zakia Bari Mam as Indian doctor Aparna Sen, Imtiaz Barshan as mosque muezzin Solaiman Kazi, Khizir Hayat Khan as Major Lutfar, Nafees Ahmed as Sumit, Intekhab Dinar as Doctor, Saif Khan as Shafi, Shahriar Ferdous Sajeeb as Muqtadir, Khalid Mahbub as Nazrul, Shiva Shanu as Liberation War Commander, Tasfi as Snigdha, Joyraz as Razakar Chairman and Hamidur Rahman as Pakistani Major. Each character, representing a distinct profession, collaborates in daring operations aimed at liberating the country from the clutches of the enemy.

"Ora Saat Jan" was filmed against the backdrop of Sylhet's tea gardens and picturesque locations, offering a visually compelling narrative. Released on 3 March, the film has gained widespread acclaim for its portrayal of the Liberation War's sacrifices and the courage displayed by individuals from various walks of life.

Director Khizir Hayat Khan expressed, "The Liberation War is our pride. In 'Ora Saat Jon,' we present the adventurous operations of seven individuals from different professions who united in the quest for independence. The film sheds light on the challenges faced by the freedom fighters in 1971 and underscores the support they received from within the country."

He continued, "These seven individuals, a mosque muezzin, a doctor, a policeman, two from the army, a wrestler, and a university student, embark on a perilous mission under the leadership of Major Lutfar in Sector Five. Their objective is to rescue an Indian woman doctor, and their unwavering commitment to the motherland leads them into a bloody and moving operation."

The screening left a profound impact on the audience, with many moved to tears, silently reflecting on the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence." Ora Saat Jon" stands as a cinematic tribute to the resilience and heroism displayed by those who fought for the birth of an independent Bangladesh.