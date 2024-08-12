Oppression was the policy instead of justice for a long time: Newly-appointed chief justice

Oppression was the policy instead of justice for a long time, said the newly-appointed Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed.

"From now on, strict measures will be taken against any injustice. I will carry out my duties with integrity, keeping in mind the boundless sacrifice of the students and the public that led us to this victory," he said today (12 August) at a reception from the Attorney General's Office and the Supreme Court Bar.

During the event, a minute of silence was observed in memory of those killed in the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

"The students have sparked a great awakening against discrimination. I will continue to fulfill the responsibilities that have been placed on my shoulders due to the revolution of the students and the public. We stand on the ruins now and must start anew," said the Chief Justice.

At the beginning of his speech, Syed Refaat Ahmed remembered the martyrs killed in the uprising, congratulating students and the public across the country. He also congratulated those who supported this movement.

He also commented that no deviations will be tolerated during this time.

The Chief Justice said that judges in lower courts must rise above fear and intimidation. Those who have been victims of enforced disappearances and killings are looking for justice.

Earlier at 7am, the newly appointed Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed laid a wreath at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar to pay tribute to the heroes of the Liberation War. Later, he arrived at the National Martyrs' Memorial at 8:50am, where he laid a wreath and paid respects to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement.

At the same time, at the National Martyrs' Memorial, he also laid a wreath and paid tribute to those killed in the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

During the tribute, among others, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam from the Supreme Court's Appellate Division and judges from the High Court Division were present.