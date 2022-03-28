Opposition slams govt over price hike of essentials

28 March, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 10:00 pm

Also decries the 'failure' to establish rule of law and check corruption

Also decries the ‘failure’ to establish rule of law and check corruption

28 March, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 10:00 pm
Opposition slams govt over price hike of essentials

Opposition lawmakers at the Jatiya Sangsad on Monday came down heavily on the government for its failure to rein in spiralling prices of essential commodities.

"The prime minister Sunday suggested eye treatment for those who do not see development. We certainly see the development. But we also see people all over the country are in trouble due to rising commodity prices," Jatiya Party lawmaker Md Mujibul Haque told the House.

"The commerce minister claims to have enough essential items in stock. But even then, prices of everything are skyrocketing."

"The food minister said the country now has a record food stock. The warehouses have about 20 lakh tonnes of food grains. But why is the price of rice so high?" he asked.

The Jatiya Party lawmaker said the market situation suggests that the government has no control over it.

Echoing Mujibul, BNP lawmaker Md Harunur Rashid said the rising prices are causing great misery to people.

Referring to the government's subsidised essentials to 1 crore families, the member of the parliament said the local administration has been burdened with packaging the items, despite the grassroots having trading corporation dealers.

"The deputy commissioners are now packing oil, lentils and sugar, while the poor are being forced to buy the entire food package instead of only the items they need," said Harun.     

"I would say the government has not been able to control the market," he said, also expressing concerns over rising rates of construction materials.   

"Infrastructure constructions have stopped. You have to think about how you are going to adjust the contract prices," he told the ruling lawmakers.  

He also alleged that police are beating those who protest the price hike of essentials. "This is absurd. This is worrying."

He also raised questions about the inspector general of police for holding the top post of the Boat Club - an establishment allegedly built after encroaching the riverbank and flouting environmental guidelines. "If a crime is committed by the top brass, action should be taken promptly."

Another BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana criticised the authorities for not prosecuting a number of high-profile murders including Sagar-Runi killing, Twaki murder and Tonu murder.

"The state should have tried the perpetrators automatically. But the families of the victims have to seek justice from the prime minister," she said, expressing grave concern over rule of law.   

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Workers Party lawmaker Rashed Khan Menon questioned the role of the Anti-Corruption Commission by claiming that the commission is actually trying to save the corrupt.
 

