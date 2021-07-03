Opposition MPs lambast health minister over oxygen crisis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 03:24 pm

Opposition MPs lambast health minister over oxygen crisis

The backlash came along with demands for his resignation.

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 03:24 pm
Opposition MPs lambast health minister over oxygen crisis

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque once again came under fire from the opposition party MPs in Parliament today.

The minister, however, wasn't present during the session.

On the concluding day of the parliamentary budget session, the health minister was criticised for the lack of oxygen supply in Satkhira and Bogura, which has been linked to a number of Covid-19 deaths.

The backlash came along with demands for his resignation.

"Twenty-four people in Bogura have died in just two days," BNP MP GM Siraj said during the first point of order.

"The 250-bed Covid dedicated Mohammad Ali Hospital has eight ICU beds where only two high-flow nasal cannulas are available. As a result, the rest of the ICU beds are lying idle."

He further added that three hospitals in Bogura are full to the brim, due to which, new patients are being turned away.

