Opex Group workers go on hunger strike for arrears

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 09:56 pm

Related News

Opex Group workers go on hunger strike for arrears

After a day-long strike, the factory authorities agreed to clear dues of two months by 17 October

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 09:56 pm
Opex Group workers go on hunger strike for arrears

Around 500 workers of the Opex group went on a hunger strike on Sunday in front of Shrom Bhaban in the capital's Bijoynagar area demanding their arrears of four months.  

In a meeting, presided over by the State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, in the evening, the factory authorities agreed to pay dues of two months by 17 October, and arrears of the remaining two months by November, Mahbubur Rahman Ismail, president of Bangladesh Textile and Garments Workers Federation, told The Business Standard.

He further said the owner has to pay the workers' arrears within this period, no matter whatever happens. In the event of inability to run the factory, the employer will make arrangements to pay the overdue salaries of all workers according to the labour law, as per the decision taken in the meeting.

Agitated workers will take the next decision regarding their strike, upon getting a written assurance of payment of four months' dues, Mahbubur Rahman Ismail said, at the time of filing the report at 9:00 pm. 

Bangladesh Garments Manufacturer & Exporters Association (BGMEA) First Vice-President Syed Nazrul Islam, who attended the meeting, told TBS, "The factory owner's money got stuck in the bank.  We, BGMEA and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) - will request the concerned bank to cooperate, the State minister will also request them."

Agitating factory worker Md Sultan, during the hunger strike in the afternoon, told TBS, "As the factory owner did not pay due salaries of workers although he had promised to do so, we are forced to go on a hunger strike." 

By the way, Opex Group was once the largest factory in Bangladesh in terms of the number of workers. Its owner Anisur Rahman Sinha, later, diversified his businesses in other sectors. But over the past few years, the company has been plagued by debts.  

A few months ago, The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company disconnected the gas connection of the factory due to non-payment of bills.

Top News

Opex Group / hunger strike / Bangladesh Textile and Garments Workers Federation

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec