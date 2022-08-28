Operation soon in Rohingya camps to stop criminal activities: Home minister

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 03:01 pm

The minister said that the army, Border Guard Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion, Ansar, Armed Police Battalion and police will jointly conduct operations inside and outside the camp based on specific information based on the need and reality

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan. File photo
A joint operation with the army will soon be conducted to stop criminal activities in the Rohingya camp, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

"There is bloodshed in the camp for no reason. Drugs and terrorism are on the rise. Intelligence activities will be increased to stop them. Therefore, it has been decided that along with the regular forces, the army can conduct raids at any time," the minister said while speaking with the media at the secretariat on Sunday (28 August).

The minister said that the army, Border Guard Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion, Ansar, Armed Police Battalion, and police will jointly conduct operations inside and outside the camp based on specific information based on the need and reality.

"Many people in the camp use Myanmar SIMs, necessary measures are being taken so that no crime can be committed through the use of mobile phones in the camp. These will be brought under surveillance. The SIM of the domestic mobile operator should be used. Who is using which SIM will be monitored," he added. 

Besides, the assurances given by various countries to shelter Rohingya citizens are also being looked into, he said.

