Opening of Padma Bridge celebrated in Washington DC

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC has celebrated the grand opening of long-cherished Padma Multipurpose Bridge with much enthusiasm and fanfare.

On the occasion, the Embassy organised a discussion session at its Bangabandhu Auditorium on Friday night before the grand opening of the bridge in Bangladesh on Saturday.

Taking part in the discussion, Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam said the Padma Bridge is our pride and it's a symbol of our glory and self-dignity.

The Ambassador said Prime Minister and Bangabandhu's worthy daughter Sheikh Hasina has fulfilled the long-aspired dream of 180 million people of the country by completing the work of the bridge with Bangladesh's self-funding.

The implementation of the country's largest infrastructure project has been possible due to the far-sighted and prudent decision and leadership as well as a rock-solid determination and morale of the Prime Minister by countering all the conspiracies at home and abroad, Ambassador Islam said.

He said by building the bridge, the Prime Minister has shown the whole world that Bangabandhu's Bangladesh has the capacity and capability to implement such a mega project.

Earlier, Deputy Chief of the Mission Ferdousi Shahriar delivered the welcome remarks.

World Bank (WB) Vice-President Junaid Kamal Ahmed and North Carolina Central University Professor Dr ABM Nasir took part in the discussion as special guests.

The WB vice-president said the construction of Padma Bridge is a matter of glory for the country. The country's connectivity witnessed huge progress in the last few years, and the Padma Bridge has further improved the sector, he said.

Junaid Ahmed expressed hope that the Padma Bridge would make a significant contribution to Bangladesh's attainment of a middle income country status as well as graduation to a higher income county soon.

He termed the relationship between the World Bank and Bangladesh as deep, saying that the World Bank is continuing support to Bangladesh's different sectors including local government and energy.

Prof Nasir in his speech highlighted various positive impacts of Padma Bridge on the country's economy apart from strengthening the communication sector.

He said the dreams of millions of Bangalees have been fulfilled for Padma Bridge which was built under courageous and prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, a documentary on the Padma Bridge was screened and the messages issued by the President and the Prime Minister on the occasion of opening of the bridge were read out.

The Bangladesh Chancery was illuminated marking the grand opening of the Padma Bridge.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the much-anticipated 6.15- kilometer Padma Bridge at 10 am on Saturday (Bangladesh time).

Officials and employees of the Embassy later witnessed the live telecast of the grand opening ceremony of the Padma Bridge which directly linked 21 south and southwestern districts with capital Dhaka and other major cities.