Open letter urges Indian media to stop spreading disinformation about Bangladesh's student uprising

A group of prominent Bangladeshi intellectuals, writers, and activists have issued an open letter urging Indian media outlets to cease spreading misinformation and disinformation about the recent student-led mass uprising in Bangladesh.

The letter, signed by 64 individuals including economist Anu Muhammad, poet Farhad Mazhar, writer Rahnuma Ahmed, photojournalist Shahidul Alam, and professors Salimullah Khan and Azfar Hussain, expresses deep concern over the portrayal of the uprising by several Indian media houses.

The letter criticises Indian media for falsely depicting the mass uprising as a conspiracy orchestrated by opposition parties, Islamic militants, and Western powers, labelling these claims as baseless and largely influenced by the Indian ruling party or government.

The student-led movement, which began as a demand against discrimination, escalated to calls for the resignation of Sheikh Hasina's government after the regime ordered violent crackdowns on peaceful protests.

The signatories highlight that the movement is being inaccurately portrayed by Indian outlets like Republic TV, Zee News, News 18 India, and NDTV, which have largely ignored the widespread violence inflicted by armed forces and the then-ruling party's student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

The letter notes that over 300 students, including 32 children, were killed, and 10,000 others were arrested during the crackdown. Among those injured, 68% required major eye surgeries.

The letter emphasises that the student leaders have consistently called for the protection of public and private property, particularly the places of worship of religious minorities, countering claims that the movement fostered communal violence.

The signatories also stress that the people of Bangladesh view this pro-democratic uprising as their second liberation struggle, and they accuse Indian journalists like Arnab Goswami and Rajat Sharma of mislabeling the protesters as radical Islamists and hoodlums, which they argue has created unnecessary tensions between India and Bangladesh.

The letter concludes by demanding that Indian media outlets stop disseminating propaganda and misinformation, acknowledge their errors, and apologise to the Bangladeshi protesters who are fighting for democracy and justice.

The signatories also include notable figures such as professors A Al Mamun and Sayema Khatun, the poet and writer Mustafa Zaman, filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and journalist Saidia Gulrukh among others.