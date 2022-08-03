Only QR-coded rickshaws to run in Dhaka: Mayor Atiq

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 10:49 pm

A total of 28,000 rickshaw licenses were provided in Dhaka city, but now there are more than 10 lakh rickshaws on the streets. They are not registered in any database and they are not in discipline

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Only rickshaws with QR codes will run on Dhaka roads, said Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said on Wednesday.

A total of 28,000 rickshaw licenses were provided in Dhaka city, but now there are more than 10 lakh rickshaws plying the streets that are not registered in any database, he said at the report announcement ceremony of "Smart Haat, Smart Bangladesh" at Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan. 

"So we have decided to remove the previously unregistered rickshaws and register two lakh rickshaws with new QR codes," he said.

He announced that a QR code system will be introduced for rickshaws, which will contain relevant information about a rickshaw, including where and to whom the rickshaw belongs, where is its garage, etc.

Mayor Atiq also said the Dhaka North will conduct drives against battery-powered rickshaws as these vehicles are wasting electricity at a time when the government is working to curb energy consumption.

The Dhaka North mayor also announced the launching of a pilot project next month, under which spaces will be allotted for on-street smart parking of 500 vehicles in the Gulshan-Banani area. 

The entire system will run using Internet of Things technology. The parking areas will operate on lease and customers will have to pay fees for a set time period. 

"In Kolkata, we have seen wardens who stand with Point of Sale machines and we want to introduce a similar system," he added.

Presenting information on transactions in this year's pilot project, "Smart Haat" of Dhaka North, the mayor said Tk33,40,56,979 has been transacted through various bank and financial service provider channels.

DNCC plans to turn the existing cattle trading market into a "Smart Haat" at Gabtoli in North City. "We will not take much time to do it," he said.

