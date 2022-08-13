Only lawmakers, ministers and AL workers are in heaven: GM Quader 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 04:56 pm

Photo: Collected
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader MP said that only the country's ministers, Awami League lawmakers and workers are in heaven. 

"Because the supporters of the government have made mountains of money through endless corruption. They are free of poverty. Every year they are smuggling thousands of crores abroad," he said while addressing an event held at his office in Banani Saturday (13 August). 

The deputy leader of the opposition made the remark criticising Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen's comment claiming Bangladeshis are in a heaven-like situation amid global recession. 

"The people of Bangladesh are in heaven compared to other countries going through the global recession," the minister said after attending a meeting in Sylhet Friday. 

GM Quader further said the government is unable to take action against the corrupt and smugglers to save the ruling party men. 

On the other hand, the people of the country are in dire straits due to the economic crisis, he added.

"Everyone is suffering endlessly due to rising commodities' prices" 

He also said the public wants to get away from such a horrible condition adding that his party is in politics to liberate the mass. 

 

