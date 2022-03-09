Only law cannot eliminate gender disparity: Law Minister

Bangladesh

BSS
09 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 07:21 pm

Only law cannot eliminate gender disparity: Law Minister

Both men and women have to change their attitude and mentality alongside the enforcement of law, says Anisul

BSS
09 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 07:21 pm
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday said Bangladesh is still facing problems regarding gender inequality in spite of formulating different acts to resolve this.

"Only law enforcement cannot eliminate gender disparity. For this, both men and women have to change their attitude and mentality alongside the enforcement of law," he said.

The minister said this while addressing as chief guest a function organised by National Human Rights Commission Bangladesh (NHRCB) marking International Women's Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Summary of the draft report on the National Inquiry on things to do to tackle crimes like rape against women and children was presented at the function.

"Whatever we say, or no matter how many acts we formulate, we will not be able to achieve our goal unless and until we can eliminate gender disparity. It cannot be done overnight. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is trying its utmost to get rid of this inequality and as a result this disparity is going away slowly," Anisul Huq added.

Presided over by NHRCB Chairman Nasima Begum, the function was also addressed by Prime Minister's Office Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukherjee, NHRCB members Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed and Jesmin Ara Begum, among others.

 

