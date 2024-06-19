Only goat is real, not the son!

Screengrab of a video showing the man who paid Tk1 lakh advance to Sadeeq Agro for the goat. Photo: Collected

The discussion surfaced Bangladesh's social media platforms, particularly Facebook, revolves around the sale of a goat for Tk15 lakh at an agro-farm in the capital, Dhaka, ahead of the Eid-al-Adha festival.

The purchase was reportedly made by MushfiqurRahman Ifat, a son of an official of National Board of Revenue (NBR), reports various media outlets, both electronic and online.

But, Ifat is claimed to be not a son of the NBR official Motiur Rahman.

He told The Business Standard, "The discussed Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat is not my son. He is neither a relative nor an acquaintance."

The NBR officer said he has a son named TawfiqurRahman.

Motiur Rahman said he will formally protest against these rumours.

Sadeeq Agro owner Mohammad Imran Hossain said the man who had booked the goat of their farm was not the son of any officer from the NBR.

He brought a new dimension in the discussion as he claimed "The discussed young man had only booked the goat by paying Tk1 lakh. However, he has not yet paid the whole amount to take the goat from the farm to his home."

But why is the goat priced in lakhs?

The goat causing such speculation is said to be the largest breed in the world, according to Imran.

He said this breed is named "Beetal" and that this particular goat is the largest goat in Bangladesh until now.

The discussed grey-brown goat weighs 175 kilograms and stands 62 inches tall.

Imran said, "This goat is the only one of its kind currently in Bangladesh."

When asked if it was imported, he said that SadeeqAgro bought it from a market in Jashore two months ago.

When BBC Bangla asked him how the goat appeared at the Jashore market, Imran said, "We do not know. However, such large goats, initially sold in villages and markets, are purchased by us for nurturing and eventual sale."

"As soon as we received information of its appearance, we immediately sent people with money to buy it because we liked the goat," he added.

Imran claimed that the purchase price of this goat alone was Tk10.35 lakh, including some other costs.

"That's why its price was set at Tk15 lakh," he added.

He also said they show certificates of authenticity to the customers for such expensive cattle.

The goat remained unsold

Although Sadiq Agro had priced the Beetal breed goat at Tk15 lakh, they had agreed to sell it for Tk12 lakh.

However, it ultimately remained unsold, claimed the Sadeeq Agro owner.

"That guy did not take delivery of the goat. He had booked it by paying an advance of Tk1 lakh and was supposed to pay the remainder on the 12 June and take it home. But we could not get in touch with hom after the booking," he said.

When asked whether or not they would refund the buyer's advance, Imran said, "We are not even able to contact him. If he has a valid reason, then, of course, we will refund his advance.

"But if there is no valid reason and he did this just to fool around, then we will forfeit that money," he said.

"Because many others wanted to buy this goat from us. But since he had booked it, we couldn't sell it to anyone else."