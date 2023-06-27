Only enemies can undermine Bangladeshi peacekeepers' sacrifice, Shahriar Alam says

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said only enemies can try to undermine Bangladesh's sacrifice and effort that has received worldwide appreciation.

"BNP has taken domestic politics to a level where such propaganda should be considered as anti-state activity and relevant people should be brought under trial," he tweeted, apparently referring to Bangladesh's contributions to UN's peacekeeping operations.

Alam wondered what future "BNP and their paid agents" at home and abroad plan for all important security and defence forces when they challenge their qualification to serve as peacekeepers worldwide.

Earlier on Sunday, the state minister said those who at home and abroad are trying to undermine Bangladeshi peacekeepers' achievements in the UN missions are "enemies of the country."

"It is very unfortunate. They are our pride. Our peacekeepers are an example in the whole world. They are not Bangladesh's friends but they are enemies who are trying to undermine this achievement and trying to make our efforts fail," he told diplomatic correspondents in Dhaka.

The state minister made the remarks when his comment was sought about the letters before the visit of United Nations Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and comments by two international human rights bodies.

Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping operations. Bangladesh first deployed uniformed personnel to serve with the organisation in 1988 when they were deployed to help monitor the armistice between Iran and Iraq.

So far, 167 peacekeepers from Bangladesh have lost their lives while serving in the UN peacekeeping operations, Shahriar said.

Over the past three decades, the contributions of these brave men and women in the countries in which they served have been immense, the UN said.

Bangladeshi peacekeepers / State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam

