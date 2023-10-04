Only court can send Khaleda abroad for treatment: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 02:05 pm

Related News

Only court can send Khaleda abroad for treatment: Law minister

"Khaleda Zia is not allowed to get treatment abroad as per the provisions in the executive order," he told reporters

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 02:05 pm
Only court can send Khaleda abroad for treatment: Law minister

Sending BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for medical treatment solely depends on the court, and there is no scope for political interference there, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (4 October).

"Khaleda Zia is not allowed to get treatment abroad as per the provisions in the executive order," he told reporters during a brief at the Secretariat.

Responding to a question about whether or not Khaleda Zia can seek presidential pardon – just as murder convict Tofael Ahmed Joseph did on 27 May 2018 and went abroad – Anisul said, "Asking for a presidential pardon is a constitutional right, and everyone is entitled to do that." 

While talking to reporters on Monday (2 October), Anisul mentioned the two conditions when the government suspended Khaleda's jail sentence in March 2020. 

One of the conditions was that Khaleda would not travel out of the country, the law minister said. "She also has to seek medical treatment within the country." 

The decision to suspend her sentence was made under section 401(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The law minister further said once an application is disposed of under section 401 of the CrPC, there is no scope to reconsider it under the law.

Khaleda Zia has been released from jail for six months, and the release order has been extended eight times since then, he noted.

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been in jail since February 8, 2018 for the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

Meanwhile, in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case, Khaleda Zia was sentenced to seven years as a special court convicted her on 27 October 2019.

Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

2h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

6h | Panorama
The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

8m | TBS World
Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

3h | TBS Science
How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

17h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

16h | TBS Economy