Only court can send Khaleda abroad for treatment: Law minister

Sending BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for medical treatment solely depends on the court, and there is no scope for political interference there, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (4 October).

"Khaleda Zia is not allowed to get treatment abroad as per the provisions in the executive order," he told reporters during a brief at the Secretariat.

Responding to a question about whether or not Khaleda Zia can seek presidential pardon – just as murder convict Tofael Ahmed Joseph did on 27 May 2018 and went abroad – Anisul said, "Asking for a presidential pardon is a constitutional right, and everyone is entitled to do that."

While talking to reporters on Monday (2 October), Anisul mentioned the two conditions when the government suspended Khaleda's jail sentence in March 2020.

One of the conditions was that Khaleda would not travel out of the country, the law minister said. "She also has to seek medical treatment within the country."

The decision to suspend her sentence was made under section 401(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The law minister further said once an application is disposed of under section 401 of the CrPC, there is no scope to reconsider it under the law.

Khaleda Zia has been released from jail for six months, and the release order has been extended eight times since then, he noted.

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been in jail since February 8, 2018 for the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

Meanwhile, in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case, Khaleda Zia was sentenced to seven years as a special court convicted her on 27 October 2019.