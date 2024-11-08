Only 4 advisers in interim govt have NGO background, says CA's press secretary 

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has shared some facts to establish that the interim government is not "NGO-dominated" as described by some quarters on social media.

In a post shared from his verified Facebook account on Friday (8 November), Alam said only four advisers have NGO backgrounds.

"There has been a persistent campaign on social media, including by some noted commentators, describing the interim government as NGO-dominated," he said.

Alam said they are propagating the idea that the Prof Muhammad Yunus-led Council of Advisers is packed with people from the Non-Government Organization (NGO) backgrounds.

The official records of the 21-member council of advisers show that only four advisers have NGO backgrounds, including two who are top lawyers, he said.

At least nine are retired government employees, including five former bureaucrats, two diplomats, and two senior military officers, Alam mentioned in his Facebook post

Among the rest, one is a former attorney general, one is a valiant Freedom Fighter, two are student leaders, four are academics and writers, and two are among the microcredit and social business pioneers, said the press secretary.