No online ticketing for trains from 21-25 March

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 01:25 pm

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Online sale of train tickets will remain suspended from 21 to 25 March across the country due to a change in the third party handling the online ticketing system.

Currently, tickets are being sold through computers in 77 stations for 104 intercity trains. Tickets can be bought 5 days before the journey.

"Computer Networking System (CNS) Limited has been selling train tickets online since 2007. The last contract with them was for five years from September 2014," Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said today.

"We had a 15-year contract with them, which will end on 20 March. So, a new tender was issued. Shohoz Limited led consortium got the contract in that tender."

Sujan further said that since the computer networking system expires on 20 March. So, from now Shohoz will sell the train tickets. 

It will take five days for their internal setup and online ticketing will resume from 26 March, added the minister.

According to the contract, Shohoz will continue to work through the previous server (Railways' own server) for the next 18 months. The ticketing system will be changed and a new server will be built, if necessary.

