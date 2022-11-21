Online systems launched to curb fraud in land mortgages, litigation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 09:03 pm

Online systems launched to curb fraud in land mortgages, litigation

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurated the two systems on Monday

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 09:03 pm
The government has formally launched online systems to track land mortgages and litigation so that owners cannot sell non-transferrable lands to unsuspecting buyers or adopt other illegal practices, said a press release.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Monday inaugurated the Mortgage Data Bank and Case Management System at the Bhumi Bhaban auditorium in Tejgaon in the capital.

Many cunning land owners mortgage the same land multiple times in the same transaction period. The illegal practice risks causing major financial and legal troubles for other parties involved as many loan transactions in the country's banking system are based on mortgages, the minister said. 

However, thanks to the Mortgage Data Bank, this will no longer be possible as those at the receiving end can get all the relevant mortgage data beforehand with a few key strokes on a smartphone or computer.

People cannot also hide case-related information of a land property as land officers can easily track litigation processes through the Case Management System before endorsing mutations or other tasks.

The system will make litigation processes much easier, time-saving, and transparent. The entire process of preparation and submission of statement of facts, case progress monitoring, documentation, and case disposal can be executed online – potentially leading to a dramatic decrease in case backlogs. 

The Mortgage Data Bank and the Case Management System can be accessed online at mortgage.land.gov.bd and case.gov.bd. Further information is available at land.gov.bd and at call centre number 16122.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are digitalising land services in such a way that future generations do not have to suffer for land issues the land minister said, adding that citizens are already benefitting from many of the initiatives.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman said now a revolutionary change is taking place in the country's land management system. He said that as a result of the mortgage data bank, important banking decisions can also be taken quickly.

At the event, Land Secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman said 6,000 user accounts, including those of 72 banks and financial institutions, have been created at the Mortgage Data Bank, and data involving 22,200 mortgaged properties has been stored online. 

Furthermore, data of 21,000 cases has already been uploaded in the case management system, and more are being uploaded in an ongoing process.

Land Reform Board Chairman Soleman Khan was also present at the event alongside other senior officials from the land ministry, its subordinate offices and agencies, managing directors, and representatives of commercial banks and other financial institutions.

