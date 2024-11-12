Ongoing workers' grievances to be solved logically: Adviser Sakhawat

Bangladesh

He urged the owners of different factories to pay the dues of workers properly

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain speaks at a view exchange meeting with the officers of the ministry on 12 November 2024. Photo: PID
Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain speaks at a view exchange meeting with the officers of the ministry on 12 November 2024. Photo: PID

The ongoing workers' grievances at different places across the country will be solved through logical steps, Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain said today (12 November).

He said this while addressing a view exchange meeting with the officers of the ministry.

Urging workers not to create public sufferings and to join their respective workplaces, Sakhawat said, "Keep trust on us. We can feel your pain. You will definitely get your dues."

He urged the owners of different factories to pay the dues of workers properly. "Dues of workers must be paid. Your factory runs because of their tireless work," he added.

The adviser said minimum wages announced by the government should be implemented in all factories. Legal action will be taken if anyone fails to implement the wage board, he added.

Sakhawat said an administrator will be appointed if any problem with the owner is identified.

The adviser asked the concerned authority to form a committee on the basis of cluster for investigating and solving the cause of labor dissatisfaction. The committee would monitor the owners all the time, he added.

He urged all to work with transparency and honesty for the welfare of the workers and for the interest of the country.

Secretary of the ministry AHM Shafiquzzaman and high officials were present in the meeting.

