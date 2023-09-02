Ongoing mild heat wave may subside: Met office

BSS
02 September, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 01:40 pm

Ongoing mild heat wave may subside: Met office

Country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 37.5 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur and Chuadanga, while today's minimum temperature was 25.5 degrees Celsius at Barishal

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted that the ongoing mild heat wave over Rajshahi division and ten other districts may become less intense at some places, in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi division and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia and it may abate at some places," said a met office bulletin this morning.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," it added.

However, the bulletin also said that the day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 37.5 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur and Chuadanga, while today's minimum temperature was 25.5 degrees Celsius at Barishal.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 94 mm at Sylhet.

The sun sets at 6:16pm today and rises at 5:41am tomorrow in the capital.

