Ongoing conflict in Arakan state severe security concern for Bangladesh

Ongoing conflict in Arakan state severe security concern for Bangladesh

The Rohingya crisis has put Bangladesh at the crossroads of a new crisis amid the loggerheads between the superpowers in the Indo-Pacific around the Bay of Bengal. 

Bangladesh has sheltered more than a million Rohingyas for humanitarian reasons. "But the ongoing conflict in Myanmar's Arakan state has appeared as a severe security concern for Bangladesh," said social workers and activists at an Iftar program in the capital's Biswa Sahitya Kendra on 16 March.

The social movement 'Nagarik Bikash O Kalyan' (Nabik) organised the Iftar in honour of the young professionals following a seminar titled "Global Crisis: Palestine and Rohingya Perspective".

The speakers in the discussion meeting showed concerns about the suffering and human rights violations taking place against both Palestinians and Rohingyas. They condemn such brutality. 

The discussants agreed on the point that Bangladesh, as a state, was in favour of the oppressed Palestinian people from the beginning. 

"But now, with great concern, the phrase 'except Israel' has been removed from Bangladesh's passport, which amounts to tacit acceptance of the illegal state of Israel." 

Nabik demanded the international community for the safe repatriation of Rohingyas immediately in consideration of the security of Bangladesh and the interests of Rohingyas in establishing their right to self-determination in their land.

Zakaria Palash, an author and researcher, also the general secretary of the South Asia Foundation-Bangladesh Chapter, presented the keynote speech at the seminar highlighting the avoidance of incidents of human rights violations in different countries around the world.

It also drew everyone's attention to the standards of global human rights doctrines by discussing regional crises like Palestine and Rohingya.

Barrister Shihab Uddin Khan, president of Nabik, convened the chair, while M Zakir Hossain Khan, chief executive of Change Initiative, Mohammad Nazmul Islam; head of Turkey, Asia, and Indo-Pacific Studies at Ankara Yildirim Bayezid University; Barrister Mustasim Tanzir and many social workers, professionals were present.

