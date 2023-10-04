One tree must be planted in every katha of building setback: Rajuk

Bangladesh

Md Jahidul Islam
04 October, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 10:44 pm

One tree must be planted in every katha of building setback: Rajuk

The order states that the Building Construction Committee must provide the condition of planting trees in the setback before approving any design

Md Jahidul Islam
04 October, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 10:44 pm
One tree must be planted in every katha of building setback: Rajuk

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has imposed a new condition for getting building design approval in the capital – planting one tree in every katha of setback, the minimum open space around any structure.

An office order, signed by Rajuk Director (Development and Control-1) Mohammad Samsul Haque, was issued in this regard on Tuesday.

The order states that the Building Construction Committee must provide the condition of planting trees in the setback before approving any design. The condition must also be mentioned in the approval letters of all committee-approved designs. In the case of fractions, the next number must be mentioned. For example, if there is a setback of 2.1 katha, three trees must be planted.

"We are discussing the matter with Bangladesh Agriculture University and considering 10 or 12 types of trees. Medium-sized trees that are environmentally friendly and do not damage the building must be planted. We will provide a list of tree species to the building owners and they can select from those," Rajuk Director Mohammad Samsul Haque told the Business Standard.

"The trees must be planted after the stipulated time for completion of the building work. Otherwise, Rajuk will take punitive action," he added.

"We will also send letters to existing building owners and land owners, whose building designs have been approved, to plant trees next to their structures. The initiative has been taken to reduce the rate at which greenery is declining and the temperature is rising in the city," the Rajuk director said. 

"There is supposed to be a vacant space of 1-2 metres around every building. But building owners cover them with concrete walls. If trees are planted, at least these spaces will be filled with greenery," he added.

Urban Planner Professor Dr Akter Mahmud, adviser of the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD), said, "Our Building Construction Rules 2008 state that a certain amount of space must be left uncovered on each side of a building. However, building owners often do not comply with this regulation. 

"It is important to have greenery around buildings, so Rajuk's decision is commendable. However, it should not be just for show. Rajuk must monitor the planting of trees and the provision of vacant space between buildings. The public also needs to be aware in this regard."

