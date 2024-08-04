One-point demand for fall of government is of BNP-Jamaat conspirators': Nanak

The movement on the streets with one-point demand to overthrow the government is not of the students but rather of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami conspirators, said Awami League Presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak.

"Awami League is raising resistance in the streets to resist these anarchists," said Nanak, also the Textiles and Jute minister, at a press conference in the AL political office in the capital's Dhanmondi today (4 August).

"The protesters must take the responsibility for the resulting situation, the killings and violence," he said, adding that the stability of the country will not be destroyed in the name of movement.

Nanak called upon Awami League leaders, activists and supporters to come to the streets to "fight terrorism".

"Lastly, we want to say that we have reached the last limit of patience," he also said.