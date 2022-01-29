One more zebra dies at Gazipur Safari Park

One more zebra died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 10.

Tabibur Rahman, caretaker of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, said the treatment was going on after two zebras fell sick. One of them could not walk after having saliva in their mouth, swollen stomach, and died on Saturday morning.

"After the autopsy of the dead zebra, samples were collected and sent for examination," added the caretaker.

Earlier, nine zebras, born inside the Gazipur Safari Park, mysteriously died within three weeks – from 2 January to 24 January.

The exact cause of their deaths is yet to be ascertained.

A five-member probe committee has been formed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to investigate the incident.