One more injured with bullet wounds previously dies in DMCH

The deceased, identified as Babul Hawlader, 48, was admitted to the hospital amid the clashes between law enforcers and protesters in the capital's Rampura on 19 July

Anti-quota protesters march with Bangladeshi flags and sticks as they engage in a clash with Bangladesh Chhatra League, at the University of Dhaka, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Anti-quota protesters march with Bangladeshi flags and sticks as they engage in a clash with Bangladesh Chhatra League, at the University of Dhaka, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Another person, who was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) with bullet wounds on 19 July, died last night (29 July), 

Bacchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

The deceased, identified as Babul Hawlader, 48, was admitted to the hospital amid the clashes between law enforcers and protesters in the capital's Rampura on 19 July.

He breathed his last at the intensive care unit (ICU) of DMCH at 11pm last night. 

At least 150 people were killed in the violence surrounding the quota reform movement, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today.

However, media reports suggest that more than 200 were killed during the clashes between the law enforcers and the protesters. 

