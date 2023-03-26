One more Gulistan blast victim dies, death toll rises to 25

Bangladesh

BSS
26 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 05:51 pm

Related News

One more Gulistan blast victim dies, death toll rises to 25

BSS
26 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 05:51 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Another victim of the fatal explosion at a building near the BRTC bus counter at Gulistan in the city died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning (26 March), taking the death toll to 25.

The victim was identified as Md Hasan (32) son of Abu Ahmed Siddique of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali.

Dr SM Aiyub Hossain, a residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the institute confirmed the matter saying: "Hasan breathed his last around 9:30 am while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) here. He sustained 12 per cent burn injuries."

The explosion took place around 4:45pm at a seven-storey building, mostly housing sanitary hardware stores alongside some private offices, in the city's Gulistan area rocking the entire area on March 7.

With Hasan, a total of 25 people were killed and dozens injured in the blast.

Top News

Gulistan blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

6h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

6h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

7h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

7h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

1h | TBS Stories
Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

2h | TBS SPORTS
Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

7h | TBS World
Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year