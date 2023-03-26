One more Gulistan blast victim dies, death toll rises to 25

Another victim of the fatal explosion at a building near the BRTC bus counter at Gulistan in the city died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning (26 March), taking the death toll to 25.

The victim was identified as Md Hasan (32) son of Abu Ahmed Siddique of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali.

Dr SM Aiyub Hossain, a residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the institute confirmed the matter saying: "Hasan breathed his last around 9:30 am while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) here. He sustained 12 per cent burn injuries."

The explosion took place around 4:45pm at a seven-storey building, mostly housing sanitary hardware stores alongside some private offices, in the city's Gulistan area rocking the entire area on March 7.

With Hasan, a total of 25 people were killed and dozens injured in the blast.