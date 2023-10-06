One-minute cyclone devastates 6 Faridpur villages

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 October, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 02:41 pm

Related News

One-minute cyclone devastates 6 Faridpur villages

The powerful winds uprooted over three hundred trees and damaged power lines, resulting in a widespread power outage across the area

TBS Report
06 October, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 02:41 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hundreds of houses in six villages of Faridpur's Alfadanga upazila have been devastated by a one-minute cyclone on Thursday (5 October) evening.

While there were no reported casualties by the authorities, many residents had to seek refuge in nearby open spaces and neighbouring homes.

Additionally, the powerful winds uprooted over three hundred trees and damaged power lines, resulting in a widespread power outage across the area.

Authorities also reported heavy rainfall persisted throughout the day.

"The cyclone, which came from the southwest, lasted for less than a minute but caused extensive damage to houses, crops, and trees," said a local who endured the cyclone.

The affected villages include Vidyadhar, Brahman-Jatigram, and Bejidanga of Sadar Union, as well as Mala, Krishnapur, and Titurkandi of Tagarbanda Union.

As of now, the names and details of the affected individuals have not been obtained.

Top News

Faridpur Cyclone / heavy rainfall / Cyclone damages Villages

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

5h | Features
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

23h | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

21h | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

19h | TBS World
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

22h | TBS Entertainment
How can you prevent breast cancer?

How can you prevent breast cancer?

5h | TBS Health