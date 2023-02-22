One killed in Ctg market fire

A man was burnt to death after a fire broke out at a market in Andarkilla, Chattogram, early Wednesday.

The deceased is yet to be identified. He is believed to be around 40 years old.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Deputy Assistant Director of Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence Md Abdullah said, "The fire broke out at a shop in Samabay Market here.

"One dead body was recovered from the scene. It took three firefighting units two hours to bring the blaze under control."

A witness of the incident, ASI Mrinal Majumder of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), said, "The fire first broke inside the market. From there, it spread to the adjacent printing presses."