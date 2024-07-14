One killed in collision between two trucks on Bangabandhu Expressway

One died in a collision between two trucks on the Bangabandhu Expressway in Shreenagar, Munshiganj, today (14 July).

According to the Fire Service, the deceased was the helper of the truck that struck the other vehicle from behind.

His identity has not yet been confirmed.

"The two trucks were heading towards Mawa in the same lane when the smaller truck hit the larger truck from behind, causing the front part to be completely smashed," said Dewan Azad Hossain Station Officer of Shreenagar Fire Service.

The helper, who was sitting in the front, was crushed between the two trucks and died on the spot," he added.

The Fire Service recovered the body and sent it to the Upazila Health Complex.