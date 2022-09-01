One killed as BNP men, police clash in Narayanganj

A man was killed and several others were injured in a clash that erupted this morning between BNP men and police near Railgate No 2 of Narayanganj sadar upazila.

The deceased was identified as Shaon, 24, hailed from the area.

According to media reports, the young man got injured during the clash and died shortly afterwards.

The clash broke out around 10.30am after the law enforcers tried to prevent local BNP leaders and activists from holding a rally marking the party's 44th anniversary.

At the time, police fired tear shells and rubber bullets in response to the brickbats hurled at them by the activists.

The clash is underway till filling this report.