One killed, 80 injured in violent clashes in Rajshahi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 07:49 pm

One killed, 80 injured in violent clashes in Rajshahi

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 07:49 pm
The clashes started around 12:00pm at Alupotti area of the city when the people started to gather at the area. Photo: TBS
The clashes started around 12:00pm at Alupotti area of the city when the people started to gather at the area. Photo: TBS

At least one person was killed and 80 others were injured in clashes between the public, police and Awami League men in Rajshahi today (5 August).

The deceased was identified as Sakib Anjum, 27. 

The clashes started around 12:00pm at Alupotti area of the city when the people started to gather at the area. 

During this time, police fired teargas shells and rubber bullets at the protesters, while Awami League men tried to chase them away, our correspondent reports.

In-charge of the emergency department of Rajshahi Medical College Dr Shankar K Bishwas said, "About 80 people were admitted to the hospital, among whom at least 35 have received bullet wounds.

"The condition of four of them is critical."

Meanwhile, the Awami League office in the city was looted and set on fire. 

Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Dablu Sarkar's house, Awami League Presidium member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton political office and house, and Rajshahi Metropolitan Police headquarters were vandalised and set on fire.

rajshahi

