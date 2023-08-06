One killed, 5 injured in Chapainawabganj road accident

Bangladesh

BSS
06 August, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 02:50 pm

Representational image
Representational image

A man was killed and five others were injured in a road accident on the Amnura-Chapainawabganj road in the Atahar Bulonpur area under the Sadar upazila of the district this morning.

The deceased was identified as Sadiqul Islam, 65, son of late Tainus Ali of Charmohonpur under Chapainawabganj sadar upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Thana Md Sajjad Hossain said the accident occurred in the area around 8.30 am when a Chapainawabganj- bound speedy truck, hailing from Amunura, hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw from the front side as six people were going towards Amnura from Chapainawabganj on boarding the vehicle, leaving Sadiqul dead on the spot and injuring others.

"The wounded were rushed to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital. Among them, three were released after first aid and two were sent to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) as their condition deteriorated," the OC said.

Police detained both the vehicles but none was arrested in this connection, the OC added.

Chapainawabganj / road accident

