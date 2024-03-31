One killed, 4 injured in Chapainawabganj road mishap

One person was killed and four others were injured as a truck and an auto-rickshaw collided head-on at Kalabari in Shibganj upazila of the district on Sunday (31 March).

Police identified the deceased as Rakibul, 65, son of late Tarif Ali of Natun 19 Bighi village of the upazila as he died on the spot.

The injured persons were Md. Aziz, 40, son of late Kohinur of Ranihati, Md. Mohsin, 60, son of Md. Ruhul Amin of Muslimpur, Mst. Bilkis Begum, 30, wife of Md. Kalu Ali of Sonamasjid and Anika, 6, daughter of Kalu of Sonamasjid all hails from Shibganj upazila of the district.

Of the injured persons, Bilkis and Anika were sent to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and seized the truck.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj Thana Md. Sajjad Hossain said the legal action was under process.