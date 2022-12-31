One killed, 10 injured in Dinapur road crashes
A man was killed and ten others were injured in road crashes in Nababganj upazila of Dinajpur district on Friday night and Saturday morning.
Bibhuti Bhushon Roy, sub-inspector of Nawabganj Police Station, said a man was killed and two others were injured when a trolley hit a motorbike after one of its tyres got punctured at Akhira in the upazila on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Manirul Islam, 26, a trolley driver and son of Manik Mia of Uttar Muradpur area.
Two more people were injured in the accident.
Meanwhile, eight people were injured when a bus of 'New Pinki Paribahan' overturned amid dense fog when it reached Ratnadighir intersection around 6:30 am on Saturday.
The injured were taken to Nababganj Upazila Health Complex.