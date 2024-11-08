One gets 15-year jail in arms case in Chapainawabganj

A Chapainawabganj court yesterday (7 November) sentenced a man to 15 years imprisonment for possessing arms.

The convicted person was Jony Rahman, 36, son of Qurban Ali of Alinagar Mokrampur village under Gomastapur upazila in the district.

Judge of Special Tribunal-1 Md Mizanur Rahman announced the verdict in absence of the convict.

According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a raid in Bongpur intersection area under Rohanpur pourasabha in Gomastapur upazila on 31 January 2022 and arrested Jony with three one-shooter guns.

On 1 February 2022, Sub-inspector (SI) Abu Sabbir Rabu of RAB filed a case against him with Gomostapur police station.

Investigating Officer (IO) of the case Inspector Dilip Kumar Das of Gomostapur police station submitted a charge-sheet to the court against Jony on 24 February 2022.

After the hearing, the court handed down the punishment.