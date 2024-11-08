One gets 15-year jail in arms case in Chapainawabganj

Bangladesh

BSS
08 November, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 12:38 pm

Related News

One gets 15-year jail in arms case in Chapainawabganj

BSS
08 November, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 12:38 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Chapainawabganj court yesterday (7 November) sentenced a man to 15 years imprisonment for possessing arms.

The convicted person was Jony Rahman, 36, son of Qurban Ali of Alinagar Mokrampur village under Gomastapur upazila in the district.

Judge of Special Tribunal-1 Md Mizanur Rahman announced the verdict in absence of the convict.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a raid in Bongpur intersection area under Rohanpur pourasabha in Gomastapur upazila on 31 January 2022 and arrested Jony with three one-shooter guns.

On 1 February 2022, Sub-inspector (SI) Abu Sabbir Rabu of RAB filed a case against him with Gomostapur police station.

Investigating Officer (IO) of the case Inspector Dilip Kumar Das of Gomostapur police station submitted a charge-sheet to the court against Jony on 24 February 2022.

After the hearing, the court handed down the punishment.

Top News

imprisonment / Arms / punishment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

17h | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

17h | Panorama
Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

17h | Panorama
Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BGB rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Arakan Army’s custody

BGB rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Arakan Army’s custody

15h | Videos
Returning to the White House, what will Trump prioritize

Returning to the White House, what will Trump prioritize

14h | Videos
Trump's victory in the US presidential election: What is the future of the ongoing wars?

Trump's victory in the US presidential election: What is the future of the ongoing wars?

16h | Videos
The interim government has at least 5 major successes.

The interim government has at least 5 major successes.

16h | Videos