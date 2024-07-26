One dies of dengue; 148 hospitalised in 24hrs

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 51 this year.

During the period, 148 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 505 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 5,398 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.