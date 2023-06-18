One dengue patient dies, 305 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Bangladesh

BSS
18 June, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 06:26 pm

Related News

One dengue patient dies, 305 hospitalised in 24 hrs

BSS
18 June, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 06:26 pm
One dengue patient dies, 305 hospitalised in 24 hrs

One dengue patient died and 305 patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till 8 am Sunday.

"During the period, a total of 232 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 73 were admitted to the hospitals outside Dhaka," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"A total of 34 deaths from dengue disease were reported this year while 269 dengue patients died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 4,908, the statement said, adding: "Some 3,756 patients were released from different hospitals this year among the total patients."

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recently issued comprehensive instructions on prevention of dengue infection as the mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply this year.

According to the DGHS data, dengue infection has increased five times since 1 January to 31 May 2023.

Top News

Dengue / Dengue death toll

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

7h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

11h | Panorama
The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

2h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

2h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

3h | TBS World
Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

3h | TBS Insight
War must end- African leaders tell Putin

War must end- African leaders tell Putin

46m | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline