One dengue patient dies, 305 hospitalised in 24 hrs

One dengue patient died and 305 patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till 8 am Sunday.

"During the period, a total of 232 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 73 were admitted to the hospitals outside Dhaka," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"A total of 34 deaths from dengue disease were reported this year while 269 dengue patients died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 4,908, the statement said, adding: "Some 3,756 patients were released from different hospitals this year among the total patients."

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recently issued comprehensive instructions on prevention of dengue infection as the mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply this year.

According to the DGHS data, dengue infection has increased five times since 1 January to 31 May 2023.