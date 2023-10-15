One dead, 11 injured as bus overturns on bridge in Ctg

UNB
15 October, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 09:50 am

The injured were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where they were undergoing treatment

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
A man was dead and at least 11 were injured as a bus overturned on Shah Amanat Bridge after one of the tyres got punctured in Bakolia area of Chattogram last night.

The deceased was Mawlana Saifullah Khaled, 44, a Khatib of Haji Abdus Sattar Jame Masjid in Patiya municipality of Chattogram district.

The injured were Mir Hossain Rabin, 30; Mizan, 28; Kabir Ahmed, 30; Rashedul Islam, 30; Bashir Ahmed, 50; Nasir Ahmed, 55; Saheba, 21; Zainab Begum, 35; Md Avi, 12; Lucky Akter, 40; and Arzu, 17.

Md Imran, sub-inspector of Bakolia police station under Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said the local bus overturned on the bridge, also known as Natun Bridge, when one of the tyres got punctured, when it was on its way to the city around 8 pm, leaving one dead on the spot and several others injured.

The injured were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the police official added.

Chattogram / road accident

