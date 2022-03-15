One crore people to get special cards to buy essentials: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said one crore people will get special cards to buy daily essential commodities at lower prices.

"We've targeted one crore people. We will give them special cards so they can buy daily essential commodities at a fair price," she said.

The premier revealed this plan while addressing the meeting with the leaders of 14-party at her official residence Ganobhaban here.

Stating that there are 38 lakh people who has already been receiving financial assistance (during the Covid-19 pandemic), she said, "More would be added to these people and finally, a total of one crore people will get this card."

She mentioned another arrangement, saying that 50 lakh people have already a card each by which they can buy rice at only Tk10.

Sheikh Hasina continued, "We will extend support to 50 lakh plus in total one crore people with special cards so that they can run life and livelihood by getting the daily necessities at a fair price."

She also said that the government has enough food in stocks, adding, "Alhamdulillah, we still have 18 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in stocks and there is no problem."

Urging the countrymen to increase crop production, the prime minister said no land in the country should be left fallow.

She said, "No one's land should remain uncultivated rather you should produce what you can. Every area will produce even something. That is my goal so that we can meet the food demand."