One of 18 seized Brahma breed cattle dies

Photo :TBS

A cow among the 18 Brahman breed cattle, seized at Dhaka airport, has died on Tuesday while being taken to the Savar Dairy Farm.

Dhaka District Livestock Officer Dr Kazi Rafizquzzaman confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Wednesday.

"The cow died because of the carelessness of the Department of livestock service," alleged Imran Hossian, owner of Sadeq Agro.

Customs officials seized 18 cows of Brahma breed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Monday midnight.

Photo :TBS

The cattle were imported from the United States. The herd arrived at the airport on a Turkish Airlines flight on Monday afternoon.

Sadeeq Agro imported these cows, aged between 13-60 months, from Centurion World Logistics LLC Sulphur Springs in Texas, USA.

As the import of this breed is not allowed in the country and the importer was nowhere to be found, the cattle were confiscated.