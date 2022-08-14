OMS: Rice to be available at Tk15 per kg from 1 September

The government will start open market sale (OMS) of rice at Tk15 per kg from 1 September for four crore people of 50 lakh families across the country, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday.

"This programme will run simultaneously in district towns, municipalities and city areas under the Food Friendly Program of the government," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

The minister hoped that the price of rice in the market will come under control through this programme.

Consumers will get 30kg of rice per month at Tk15 per kg, he added.

He said, "We have 2,013 dealers, each dealer will get two metric tonnes of rice per day."