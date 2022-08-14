OMS: Rice to be available at Tk15 per kg from 1 September

Bangladesh

UNB
14 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 04:37 pm

Related News

OMS: Rice to be available at Tk15 per kg from 1 September

UNB
14 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 04:37 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government will start open market sale (OMS) of rice at Tk15 per kg from 1 September for four crore people of 50 lakh families across the country, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday.

"This programme will run simultaneously in district towns, municipalities and city areas under the Food Friendly Program of the government," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

The minister hoped that the price of rice in the market will come under control through this programme.

Consumers will get 30kg of rice per month at Tk15 per kg, he added.

He said, "We have 2,013 dealers, each dealer will get two metric tonnes of rice per day."

Top News

OMS / rice / Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: M Aminur Rahman

Mallik Ghat flower market: the biggest hub for flowers in Asia

4h | In Focus
Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

9h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

India’s 75th anniversary is one to forget

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

38m | Videos
Why do animals love sunbathing?

Why do animals love sunbathing?

4h | Videos
Why do animals like sunbathing?

Why do animals like sunbathing?

3h | Videos
This train will run on carbon dioxide

This train will run on carbon dioxide

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador