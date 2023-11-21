Oman, Bangladesh to sign MoUs on manpower, fertiliser

Bangladesh and Oman will sign two memorandums of understanding in the near future for cooperation in the field of human resources, Oman Ambassador Abdul Ghaffar Albulushi said Monday at a hotel in the capital.

Both countries will sign two more memorandums of understanding on refined oil derivatives and fertiliser export, he added while speaking at an event to celebrate the Arab Gulf country's 53rd National Day in Dhaka.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was present at the event.

"As we look forward to achieving more progress next year, we are confident that Bangladesh, under the pragmatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will continue to lend its support for the reinforcement and enhancement of bilateral ties."

On its National Day, Oman sultanate pays its utmost respect and expresses gratitude for the contributions being made by Bangladeshi expatriates in the Middle East country while valuing the close and brotherly relations with the government of Bangladesh, he noted.

Oman has suspended issuing all types of visas to Bangladeshi citizens recently due to, according to sector insiders, an oversupply of workers from the South Asian nation.

However, the decision is a temporary measure and not political in nature, said the country's embassy on 2 November.

In testimony to resilient ties, Oman signed a long-term agreement to supply Bangladesh with liquefied natural gas this year. Dhaka and Muscat also signed a memorandum of understanding a few months back on financial controls.

At Monday's event, the Oman ambassador denounced Israeli atrocities in Gaza Strip that has killed over 13,300 innocent people, including over 5,000 children, reiterating a call to global leaders to stop the war.

"The only solution is to end the illegitimate Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, and establish an independent Palestinian state with the borders of 4 June 1967 and East Jerusalem as its capital," he said.