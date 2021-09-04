Oman Air resumes Chattogram-Muscat flight after 4 months

Bangladesh

TBS report
04 September, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 10:33 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Oman Air resumed flight on Chattogram-Muscat route on Saturday after a closure for four months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The 285-seat Boeing aircraft landed at Shah Amanat International Airport at 8.15am, said Wing Commander M Farhad Hossain Khan, manager of the airport.

The return flight left for Muscat International Airport at 10.05am on Saturday with 65% of its carrying capacity.

Oman Air had operated its last flight on this route on 11 April, said the head of Chattogram office of Air Galaxy Ltd.

Every week, Oman Air operates one flight from Chattogram airport, and three flights from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

The airline has a plan to add one more flight to its scheduled flight list from Chattogram airport.

Apart from Oman Air, US Bangla operates passenger flights between Chattogram and Muscat three days a week.

Moreover, Biman Bangladesh Airlines are transporting Chattogram-bound passengers from Dubai two days a week, and Air Arabia has been carrying Chattogram-bound passengers from Sharjah three days a week.

However, both Air Arabia and Biman Bangladesh airlines flights transport vegetables from Chattogram instead of carrying passengers.

Oman Air / Chattogram / Shah Amanat International Airport / Shah Amanat Airport

