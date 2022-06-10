Olympic association’s 3rd executive committee meeting with army chief in chair

The third meeting of the executive committee of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) took place at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday.

Chief of Army Staff, SM General Shafiuddin Ahmed, presided over the meeting, read a press release of the Inter-service Public Relation Directorate.

It was decided in the meeting that members of the Bangladesh contingent participating in seven disciplines at the 22nd Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom will travel to the city from 20 July to 2 August in phases.

Similarly, they will leave Birmingham for Bangladesh between 2 August to 10 August 2022.

Besides, the Bangladesh contingency participating in 11 disciplines in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Konya, Turkey will visit Konya from 03 August 2022 to 15 August 2022 and leave Konya for Bangladesh from 12 August to 19 August 2022.

BOA also decided to organize 'Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games' in Dhaka at a convenient time between November this year to March 2023 considering the educational activities of the schools and colleges.

BOA will also celebrate Olympic Day at a convenient time next July marking the founding anniversary of the International Olympic Committee.

Nine more sub-committees were formed in the meeting of the executive committee of BOA in order to conduct the day to day activities.