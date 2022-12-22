Old ship furniture sales slow amid economic downturn

An old-fashioned telescope, also from an old ship, is displayed at a store at Chattogram’s Madam Bibir Hat area. PHOTO: ABU AZAD

Sales of exquisite furniture and household items, salvaged from the ship-wrecking industry, that also includes crockeries, TV, fridge, kitchen items and even mesmerising antiques, have slowed down in recent months amid the current economic downturn.

"In the one and a half years after the pandemic, the furniture business of the shipbreaking industry was going well. However, since last July the business is a bit down," said Zahedul Islam Liton, senior vice president of the Furniture Traders Association.

"Total business is down about 10%," he added.

Due to top quality and affordable price, the demand for the old-ship furniture usually remains high all year round.

The market for the old-ship furniture spanning nearly 12 kilometre area from Chattogram City Gate to Sonaichari of Sitakunda upazila features dazzling showpieces, photo frames, antique lamps, safety and navigation tools and century old gramophones among other items.

Rows of shops on both sides of the road also sell used and unused furniture, crockeries, kitchen items, bathroom fittings, AC, computer, electronics, paints, oils, electric wires and cables of various sizes and pipe fittings.

All items here are priced at half the market prices and are relatively durable, according to both sellers and buyers.

A Shopkeeper at the old-ship furniture market in Chattogram shows an antique lamp, sourced from a wrecked ship. PHOTO: ABU AZAD

Traders say there are about 1,000 shops in this market, which is built in several layers on both sides of the highway. More than 3,000 traders and workers are involved in the old-ship furniture business.

Some Tk5,000 crores worth of goods goes from this market to all across the country in a year. Many traders sell these products online.

Luxurious sofas cost Tk5,000-25,0000

In the half a kilometre area from Faujdarhat to Bhatiari, five furniture markets have sprung up. In shops of these markets, old sofas are available from Tk5,000 to Tk25,000 while the chair prices range from Tk2,000 to Tk4,000. Steel almirahs and file cabinets are available from Tk3,000 to Tk10,000. Dressing tables are priced within Tk2,500 to Tk3,000, reading table – Tk1,800 to 2,000 taka, chest of drawers – Tk3,000 to Tk5,000 and beds depending on the size are available between Tk5,000 and Tk20,000.

MN Enterprise Supervisor Md Nurul Huda said, "Businessmen of Faujdarhat and Bhatiari areas buy these furniture from the ship at auction."

In Chattogram's City Gate area several furniture factories have been established that sell sofas, chairs, beds, and almirahs after face-lifting them. Retouching the furniture also allows them to sell at a higher price point.

Zahedul Islam Liton said the business of abandoned ship furniture started across Chattogram in 1980.

Unique marine antiques

Items, which once used to be expensive, can be found at very low prices here. For example, old wooden handle telephones can be found for Tk3,000, firefighting, safety and navigation items are available for Tk1,000-Tk10,000. Antique photo frames are available for Tk400-Tk1000 taka. Beautiful lockers are available for Tk8,000-Tk10,000.

PHOTO: ABU AZAD

The prices of antique clocks range from Tk2,000 to Tk20,000 while Ship's wheels can be purchased for Tk10,000-Tk60,000. Colourful Japanese stones are also available for Tk2,000.

Beautiful pocket chain lockets of sailors and ship's compasses are available for Tk1,000 to Tk1,500. Prices of barometers range from Tk2,000 to Tk8,000, telescope – Tk3,000 to Tk10,000, and gramophone – Tk10,000 to Tk1,00,000.

"The antique goods of the ship are not sold at auctions. These are purchased directly from ship owners. If the luck is good, antiques dating back hundreds of years can also be found. People from various parts of the country come here to buy antiques," said Mainuddin, manager of Tahin Steel.

Fridge for Tk3,000, AC Tk10,000!

Electronic products used in ships are available in the shops in Abdullah Ghat and Chairmanghat areas. The price of these products are low but the quality is good.

In these shops, a fridge is priced as low as Tk3,000, and a one tonne AC is only Tk10,000. Washing machines are available for Tk5,000 to Tk15,000.

"Most of the electronics products of the ship are almost in brand new condition," said Sirajddaula Rafi, owner of Shah Amanat Traders.

Ladies drawn to crockeries

Women buyers have a special interest in the kitchen items and crockeries, say sellers.

Suman, owner of SS Enterprise, said bowls and dishes made of SS steel are sold at Tk700 to Tk800 per kg. Aluminium products are sold at Tk450 per kg. Besides, ceramic crockeries are sold at Tk40 to Tk60 per piece.

PHOTO: ABU AZAD

Other crockery products include metal hotpots, kettles, soup bowls, copper bowls, knives and spoons.

Floating markets for Lifeboats:

Floating markets have been built on various canals of Sitakunda where lifeboats of foreign ships are sold. Prices of these lifeboats, made of fibres, range from Tk10,000 to Tk1,00,000.

Traders say that instead of small dinghy boats, fishermen buy low-cost lifeboats, which are also of good quality. About 50 companies sell an average of three to four large boats and 15 small boats per month.