Old man dies in buffalo attack in Chattogram’s Fatikchhari

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 12:22 pm

An elderly man died after being attacked by a buffalo in Dakhin Nischintapur village of Samitirhat Union of Fatikchhari upazila in Chattogram during Eid celebrations on Monday (17 June) night.

The deceased was identified as Mir Ahmad, 70, son of late Hamid Ali hailing from the same area, was at Azim Munsi's house when the buffalo suddenly entered through the back door. The buffalo attacked Mir Ahmad, who was in the front room, hitting him multiple times with its horns leaving him dead on the spot.

After the attack, the buffalo wandered through various roads and houses for about a kilometer before collapsing from exhaustion. Locals then captured and slaughtered the buffalo.

Officer-in-charge (OC) Mir Md Nurul Huda confirmed the incident and said, "A man has died after being attacked by a mad buffalo possibly from Raozan. We are taking legal action in this regard."

Chairman of Samitirhat Union, Nurul Alam said, "The police had visited the scene, and following advice from the OC and the UNO, a decision was made to bury Mir Ahmad's body." 

"Some said that the buffalo escaped from Raozan or Hathazari. Along with the buffalo came two men on a motorcycle. They fled after hearing the news of people dying due to buffalo attacks. But we have not yet found the buffalo's owner", he added.

death / Chattogram / buffalo attack

