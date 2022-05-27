Oil tanker train derailed in Cumilla

A bogie of a Sylhet-bound oil tanker derailed at Cumilla Rail Station's outer track on Thursday night.

However, the bogie was soon removed from the rail line, so there was no severe disruption in the movement of passenger and freight trains.

The train had started from Chattogram at 5pm and on the way to Sylhet was derailed at Rasulpur in Cumilla around 10:20pm on Thursday.

Confirming the information, Ratan Kumar Chowdhury, manager of Chittagong Railway Station told TBS that, a rescue train from Laksham Railway Junction went to Cumilla and cleared the line.

"There were no significant disruptions in train movements as the authorities were prompt in taking actions," he added.