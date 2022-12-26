Oil spill in Meghna river threatening environment, vessel still not recovered after 36 hours

Bangladesh

UNB
26 December, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 08:57 pm

Related News

Oil spill in Meghna river threatening environment, vessel still not recovered after 36 hours

UNB
26 December, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 08:57 pm
Oil spill in Meghna river threatening environment, vessel still not recovered after 36 hours

A large area in the Meghna river has been polluted by furnace oil spill since a vessel with 11 lakh litres of oil sank in the river — posing threat to biodiversity and environment.

The authorities concerned failed to lift the sunken vessel even after 36 (as of 4pm today) hours of the incident though two rescue vessels have left to recover it.

Padma Oil Company has formed a four-member probe body to look into the incident and the committee was asked to submit its report within four days.

Two members of the probe body have visited the spot.

Jamal Hossain, senior fisheries officer of Bhola Fisheries Department, said fish in the river will be in danger due to the oil spill.

Staff Officer of Bhola Coast Guard South Zone, Lt Hasan Mehedi Arif, said they are engaged in removing the oil from the river and already two lakh litres of oil has been extracted.

A lighter vessel with 11 lakh litres of fuel sank after being hit by another vessel in Meghna river due to dense fog in sadar upazila of Bhola district early Sunday.

KM Shafiul Kinjal, media officer of Coast Guard South Zone, said the vessel named 'Sagar Nandini-2' from Chattogram port sank in Meghna as another vessel hit it at Tulatuli Majher Char while heading towards Chandpur Padma Depot around 4am on Sunday.

The accident took place due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog.

All the fuel spilled into the river. Local people later collected the fuel in containers.

Fortunately, all 13 crew members of the vessel have been rescued by another vessel passing through the area.

Top News

Meghna River / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adam Minter. Sketch: TBS

Rural China faces crisis in the coming wave of Covid

7h | Thoughts
Marsha Diaz and Mashiur Rahaman. Sketch: TBS

Deep scars of climate change: The need for addressing mental health issues in Bangladesh

10h | Thoughts
Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

10h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Gadgets to beat the winter blues

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

3h | TBS Stories
Brazilians are bitter about Tite

Brazilians are bitter about Tite

3h | TBS SPORTS
How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

22h | TBS SPORTS
Argentine fans asked the French to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

Argentine fans asked the French to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction